Powerhouse Hobbs Wins Face Of The Revolution Match On AEW Dynamite

March 1, 2023
Image Credit: AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs is the new Face of the Revolution, winning this year’s ladder match on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Hobbs defeat Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara, AR Fox, Action Andretti, Konosuke Takeshita, Ortiz, and Komander, grabbing the golden ring and earning a TNT Championship match on next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

Wardlow was last year’s Face of the Revolution, with Scorpio Sky winning the match in 2021.

AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs, Jeremy Thomas

