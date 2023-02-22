Powerhouse Hobbs Says Feud With Ricky Starks Was a Breakout Moment

Powerhouse Hobbs had a memorable feud with Ricky Starks following Team Taz’s breakup, and he recently discussed the importance of that rivalry for him. Hobbs was a guest on Busted Open Radio and talked about his turning on Starks last July, which led to their feud and the dissolution of the stable.

“For me, personally, it was… a breakout moment because I think being in the Team Taz — myself, Ricky, and HOOK — we were all kind of going our separate ways,” Hobbs told the hosts (per Wrestling Inc). “For me and Ricky, it was either we were going to sink or swim, and I think we both came out swimming.”

The two did battle at AEW All Out and the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage, trading wins between the two. Starks picked up the win in the latter.