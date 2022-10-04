Powerhouse Hobbs Files Trademarks on ‘The Book of Hobbs’ & ‘Monstar’

– PWInsider reports that AEW’s Powerhouse Hobbs filed a trademark for the term, “The Book of Hobbs,” on Thursday, September 29. he filed it under Goods & Services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) with the following description:

-Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that Powerhouse Hobbs also filed a trademark on the term “Monstar” with the USPTO on the same day for: