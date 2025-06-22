Powerhouse Hobbs Hopes To Get a Match With Paul Wight

Powerhouse Hobbs has never had a chance to face Paul Wight one-on-one, a match he says has to happen at some point. Hobbs was a guest on MuscleManMalcolm’s show and during the conversation he was asked about a potential match with the WWE alumnus and AEW star.

“Oh yeah, it’s gotta happen,” Hobbs said (per Wrestling Inc). “I know Paul pretty well, I know ain’t gonna go out like that. So, you know, I gotta always look front, back, side to side.”

Paul Wight last competed as part of the Like a Dragon Street Fight in November of 2023, teaming with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Kota Ibushi against Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Brian Cage. That match saw Hobbs bodyslam Wight onto a car, though Wight’s team picked up the win.