Powerhouse Hobbs Reportedly Dealing With A Knee Injury

Powerhouse Hobbs appeared to suffer a knee injury during his match on this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in his match with Jon Moxley. F4WOnline‘s Bryan Alvarez (via Fightful reports that the injury is legitimate and Hobbs is really hurt. The exact details of the injury, and how severe it is, are unknown at this time.

Hobbs favored the knee at the end of the match and reportedly hopped to the back after the match was over.