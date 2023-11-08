Powerhouse Hobbs Comments On The ‘MeatFest’ With Miro at AEW All Out

In an interview with Chillin’ with ICE (via Fightful), Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about his match with Miro at AEW All Out earlier this year, which he said was a ‘meatfest’. The fans used several ‘meat’-related chants during their match.

Hobbs said: “It’s our job to tell a good story, to make everyone believe it, to put people on their toes. For instance, I went up against Miro, who is a well-known name, at our pay-per-view in Chicago, and it was a Meatfest. What I mean by that is, it’s another big guy, 270 pounds, and we’re hitting each other hard. You have thousands of people chanting ‘we want meat,’ and it was good. It was just two guys hitting each other. We actually realized we could tell a good story by just beating the hell out of each other and the fans feeding off it. It’s also just listening to what the audience wants and you have to change things on the fly. A lot of stuff we did, was not planned, it was just going off the fly and feeding off the people.“