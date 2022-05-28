Powerhouse Hobbs On How Far He’s Come In AEW Since Debut

In an interview with Fightful, Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about how far he’s coming AEW since he debuted there in 2020 compared to where he is now. He mentioned his first match with Orange Cassidy and how he lost at the time. Here are highlights:

On his first loss to Orange Cassidy: “I’m no dummy here.. You look at that time when I went up against Orange Cassidy for the first time. Orange Cassidy was in a feud with the number one heel in wrestling, which was Chris Jericho. I knew, with my size, against Orange, I was going to be featured in a video package. My job was to go out there and make his superman punch look so believable. When they had that promo package with Orange and Jericho for the Mimosa match, I counted myself maybe four or five times being superman punched. Why would I not want to go out and make someone else look good? In hindsight, that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

On understanding why the match went the way it did: “I had people thanking me, saying, ‘Sorry.’ Don’t tell me sorry. I already know what was going to happen. How did Orange Cassidy knockout then 276-pound dude with one punch and he’s half his size? Come on now. This is the number one baby(face), at the time, against the number one heel. Why would I be mad at that? I flew all the way across the country to lose in 12 seconds, okay, whatever. Look what the outcome is. Look how many opportunities I’ve had. Look how many times I’ve knocked things out of the park. I’ve wrestled Christian Cage, Brian Cage twice, Hangman Adam Page, CM Punk in his debut back on TV, I’ve main evented Rampage with Keith Lee and was in a featured tag match in New Orleans that had people jumping out of their seats.”