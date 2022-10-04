wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs On Working With CM Punk On AEW TV, Effect Of Travel On His Routine
Powerhouse Hobbs recently reflected on his match with CM Punk on AEW Rampage during a recent interview. Hobbs faced Punk at last year’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam in a match that was arguably his biggest to date. In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Hobbs talked about viewing the match as a challenge to show what he could do and talked about the effect of travelling across the country on his workout regimen. You can check out some highlights below:
On working with Punk on Rampage: “It was one of those things where I took it personal, as a challenge. I think a lot of people wanted to see what I could do, and how I would act under pressure. You know, I’m a big baseball fan, and it felt like a grand slam that night.”
On reconciling his daily routine with travel across the country: “Yesterday I got up at 3 a.m., and had a 5.25 a.m. flight from San Francisco all the way to New York City. That’s right across the country. I was tired and the plane was packed so there wasn’t a lot of room but I got to the hotel, ate, and then I had to get the gym in. I had to get it in, and I felt great afterwards. One off day means that someone else is working a little bit harder than me. I just feel bad for whoever’s gonna get in my way. This is my time to shine, so everybody sit-back and watch… and enjoy.”
More Trending Stories
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
- Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
- Lacey Evans in Pink, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest