Powerhouse Hobbs On Working With CM Punk On AEW TV, Effect Of Travel On His Routine

Powerhouse Hobbs recently reflected on his match with CM Punk on AEW Rampage during a recent interview. Hobbs faced Punk at last year’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam in a match that was arguably his biggest to date. In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Hobbs talked about viewing the match as a challenge to show what he could do and talked about the effect of travelling across the country on his workout regimen. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Punk on Rampage: “It was one of those things where I took it personal, as a challenge. I think a lot of people wanted to see what I could do, and how I would act under pressure. You know, I’m a big baseball fan, and it felt like a grand slam that night.”

On reconciling his daily routine with travel across the country: “Yesterday I got up at 3 a.m., and had a 5.25 a.m. flight from San Francisco all the way to New York City. That’s right across the country. I was tired and the plane was packed so there wasn’t a lot of room but I got to the hotel, ate, and then I had to get the gym in. I had to get it in, and I felt great afterwards. One off day means that someone else is working a little bit harder than me. I just feel bad for whoever’s gonna get in my way. This is my time to shine, so everybody sit-back and watch… and enjoy.”