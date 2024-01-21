Powerhouse Hobbs on Bodyslamming Paul Wight, Working With Taz

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez (via Wrestling Inc), Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about his work with wrestling legends, including Taz and most recently Paul Wight. Here are highlights:

On being part of Team Taz: “Taz is a straight shooter. There’s a lot of times we didn’t get a lot of moments, but the times that we got moments, we made the best of it and people knew who Team Taz was. He’s one of those guys you want to shut up and open your ears and listen to.”

On bodyslamming Paul Wight: “I’m big, black, and jacked, come on now, what would you expect from me? It’s a great moment to have that trust from someone like Paul Wight, and you know it’s one of those moments that when it’s all said and done, and you have a highlight reel package … that’s a moment that will be in there.”