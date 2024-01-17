Powerhouse Hobbs Recalls ‘Awesome’ Experience Wrestling Miro at AEW All Out

– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez for the Sporting Tribune, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs discussed his pay-per-view matchup with Miro at AEW All Out last year. According to Hobbs, it was the best big-man match in AEW history so far.

Powerhouse Hobbs said on the matchup (via WrestlingInc.com), “It was awesome. The match went unbelievable. And to be told to keep going and going and having that energy from the fans. And, you know, the fans will make you. You know, they tell you what they want, and they wanted more of it, and I believe that was the best big-man match in the history of this company so far.”

Miro won the matchup against Hobbs via submission.