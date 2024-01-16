Powerhouse Hobbs Reflects On Wrestling Sting

While Speaking to Adrian Hernandez of Sporting Tribune (per Fightful), Powerhouse Hobbs discussed what it’s like to wrestle Sting.

On the January 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita joined forces to face off against Sting & Darby Allin in a tornado tag team matchSting & Allin came out as the winners of the bout. Here are the highlights:

On the match: “I have so many childhood memories of Sting, but actually being in the ring with him. Him trusting me, me trusting him, and having a hell of a tornado tag match, teaming with Takeshita against Darby and Sting. Having Ric Flair in the mix. Main event match on TV. If you would have asked me two years ago, come on.”

On possible payback: “I’m good. Sting better watch out. I know he’s retiring March 3rd, so payback could still come.”

