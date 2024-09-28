Powerhouse Hobbs Reportedly Cleared To Wrestle

Fightful Select reports that Powerhouse Hobbs has been cleared to return to the ring after suffering a knee injury in a match back in April. Hobbs was cleared in the last few weeks. The injury happened during a match with Jon Moxley, and Hobbs had surgery shortly after.

He has been backstage at recent AEW tapings and had “extensive” in-ring testing before he was cleared. This is said to be the standard in AEW. He’s currently waiting on creative plans.