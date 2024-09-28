wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs Reportedly Cleared To Wrestle
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Powerhouse Hobbs has been cleared to return to the ring after suffering a knee injury in a match back in April. Hobbs was cleared in the last few weeks. The injury happened during a match with Jon Moxley, and Hobbs had surgery shortly after.
He has been backstage at recent AEW tapings and had “extensive” in-ring testing before he was cleared. This is said to be the standard in AEW. He’s currently waiting on creative plans.
More Trending Stories
- Bill Simmons Reveals Best Story That Was Cut Out of Mr. McMahon Docuseries
- Vince McMahon Denies WWE Humiliating Owen Hart Over Bret Hart Leaving the Company
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV