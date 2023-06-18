wrestling / News

AEW News: Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks Join Owen Hart Tournament, Scorpio Sky Return Video, Miro Wins Return Match

June 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Powerhouse Hobbs Image Credit: AEW

– In a backstage segment at AEW Collision tonight, Powerhouse Hobbs announced his intention to win the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Later on, a vignette aired in which Ricky Starks also declared himself for the tournament. These are the first two wrestlers to do so.

– AEW aired a vignette to hype the return of Scorpio Sky:

– Miro won his return match at tonight’s AEW Collision, defeating Tony Nese with little effort. You can see highlights below.

