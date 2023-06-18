AEW News: Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks Join Owen Hart Tournament, Scorpio Sky Return Video, Miro Wins Return Match

– In a backstage segment at AEW Collision tonight, Powerhouse Hobbs announced his intention to win the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Later on, a vignette aired in which Ricky Starks also declared himself for the tournament. These are the first two wrestlers to do so.

The Face of TNT #PowerhouseHobbs just entered himself into the Owen Hart Tournament! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/pYp3tQgR81 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023

– AEW aired a vignette to hype the return of Scorpio Sky:

– Miro won his return match at tonight’s AEW Collision, defeating Tony Nese with little effort. You can see highlights below.