– During last night’s edition of AEW Collision, Powerhouse Hobbs beat Sammy Guevara in a No Disqualification Match. AEW released a backstage interview with Hobbs after the match on what’s next for him with the win. Below are some highlights and the video clip:

Powerhouse Hobbs on his victory: “Yeah, exactly! I went out and did what I said I was gonna do. I was gonna destroy Sammy Guevara. You see, the thing about me is I don’t need anyone behind me. But Sammy, it looks like you might need Chris Jericho supporting you! Take a look at me! I’m 6’3, 269 lbs. I’m big, I’m Black, I’m jacked and I’m straight from the Hood, and I mean every single thing that I say. It’s almost 4 years in AEW for me and I’ve done a lot and I still have way more to do.”

On any potential opponents: “So you might as well go call NASA, pick up the phone, call the powers to be, and strap a rocket to my big ass back because I’m sick and tired because Powerhouse Hobbs is going straight to the top, and I’m running through anyone by any means necessary! And look at me, anybody can get it!”