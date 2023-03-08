Powerhouse Hobbs Says Tonight Is The Biggest Match of His Career

In an interview with ABC 10 (via Wrestling Inc), Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about his TNT title match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, calling it the biggest match of his career. He will challenge Wardlow just days after Wardlow won the title at AEW Revolution.

Hobbs said: “Today, this is the biggest match [of my career]. I’m home. There’s nothing like performing in front of a live crowd, but when you’re at home, that home field advantage — friends, family, your co-workers seeing you is — it literally felt like I was on top of the world. I was on the part of the ladder where it says ‘do not stand.’ Standing there gracefully holding the golden brass ring, and I let the world know, I let Wardlow know that the title’s coming to me. It will be emotional. I’m going to set a new standard for the TNT Championship.“