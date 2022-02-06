Powerhouse Hobbs Says Tony Khan Has Always Been Fair To Him

In an interview with Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday (via Wrestling Inc), Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about the issue of diversity in AEW and said while he can only speak for himself, Tony Khan has been fair to him. Here are highlights:

On how he’s been treated in AEW: “I can only speak from my own experience. I don’t know about anybody else’s experience in the company. I can tell you from my experience that everything has been really well. I’ve had ideas that I’ve pitched that worked. I’ve had ideas that I’ve pitched that haven’t worked. Overall, the company is very diverse. Like I said before, Tony Khan has been very fair to me. I can’t speak on anyone else’s situation. I can only speak on mine.”

On the criticisms about AEW’s diversity: “The same thing can be said with Google, with Facebook, with any company. It can be said with any company on this planet. What I said is what I said, and that’s just from my personal experience. I will back that up a hundred percent, a thousand, million times over again.”