Powerhouse Hobbs Shares Video Showcasing Recovery
May 25, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs is recovering after suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery. He shared a new video on social media last night showcasing his recovering. He noted in the caption of the video, “Building a whole different #Monstar #Aew @RNA_sports” You can view that clip below:
Building a whole different #Monstar #Aew @RNA_sports pic.twitter.com/mK8SqBXJJ8
— “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) May 25, 2024
