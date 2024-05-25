wrestling / News

Powerhouse Hobbs Shares Video Showcasing Recovery

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Powerhouse Hobbs Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs is recovering after suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery. He shared a new video on social media last night showcasing his recovering. He noted in the caption of the video, “Building a whole different #Monstar #Aew @RNA_sports” You can view that clip below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Powerhouse Hobbs, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading