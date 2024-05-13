wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs Gives An Update On Knee Injury, Says He’s Three Weeks Post-Op
May 13, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Powerhouse Hobbs suffered a knee injury late last month on an episode of AEW Dynamite, during his match with Jon Moxley. It was stated at the time that he’d need surgery and it seems that has already happened. In a post on Twitter, Hobbs gave an update on his recovery, noting that he’s three weeks post-surgery. He also shared footage of his first physical therapy session.
1st PT session
3 week post op
Patellar tenon repair #BigBlacknJacked #TheBluePrint #Monstar pic.twitter.com/AOOswVhkzj
— “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) May 13, 2024