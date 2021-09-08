Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin, CM Punk Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Powerhouse Hobbs will take on Dante Martin on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Meanwhile, AEW’s official Twitter account noted that CM Punk will be live to speak. Here’s the updated lineup

* Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Malakai Black vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

* CM Punk to speak