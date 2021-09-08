wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin, CM Punk Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Powerhouse Hobbs will take on Dante Martin on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Meanwhile, AEW’s official Twitter account noted that CM Punk will be live to speak. Here’s the updated lineup
* Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Malakai Black vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin
* CM Punk to speak
'Tony Time' NEWS 🚨👇👀@TonyKhan shares w/ @davidlagreca1 & @THETOMMYDREAMER that a new match for #AEWDynamite's card TONIGHT will be…@TrueWillieHobbs vs. @lucha_angel1 🔥🔥@AEW #AEW
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) September 8, 2021
#AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama
– See the Fallout from #AEWAllOut as @bryandanielson & @AdamColePro have arrived in #AEW!
– @CMPunk speaks LIVE
– @suzuki_D_minoru vs hometown hero @JonMoxley
– New #1 contender @realrubysoho vs @jmehytr
– @dustinrhodes vs #MalakaiBlack pic.twitter.com/Tt2dasYLte
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2021
