Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro Confirmed For AEW All Out, Updated Lineup
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Miro accepted the challenge of Powerhouse Hobbs for a match at All Out. The match was then made official later on. That event happens in Chicago on September 3. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro
Tonight on #AEWCollision, Powerhouse pens the next chapter in the Book Of Hobbs!
Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/uOsC1yYd2U
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023
Hobbs is calling out Miro in the middle of the match!
Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs | @ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/FEbQLt1c9j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023
Straps!
Are!
Down!
Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/gP3ISktOLN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023
"I am godless, but I know you are not because you pray to me now!"
Miro has sent a haunting message to Powerhouse Hobbs!
Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs | @ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/FAYTEAJYRy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023
