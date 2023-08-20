wrestling / News

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro Confirmed For AEW All Out, Updated Lineup

August 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out Powerhouse Hobbs Miro Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Miro accepted the challenge of Powerhouse Hobbs for a match at All Out. The match was then made official later on. That event happens in Chicago on September 3. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading