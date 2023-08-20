Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro Confirmed For AEW All Out, Updated Lineup

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Miro accepted the challenge of Powerhouse Hobbs for a match at All Out. The match was then made official later on. That event happens in Chicago on September 3. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Tonight on #AEWCollision, Powerhouse pens the next chapter in the Book Of Hobbs! Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/uOsC1yYd2U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023

Hobbs is calling out Miro in the middle of the match! Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs | @ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/FEbQLt1c9j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023