Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Will Ospreay Added to AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Will Ospreay for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Ospreay is 2-0 against members of the Don Callis Family, with Hobbs being his latest opponent in the faction. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Semifinal: The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

* Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (Don Callis on commentary)

* Contract Signing For AEW Dynasty: Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland