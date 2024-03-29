wrestling / News

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Will Ospreay Added to AEW Dynamite

March 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Will Ospreay for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Ospreay is 2-0 against members of the Don Callis Family, with Hobbs being his latest opponent in the faction. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Semifinal: The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends
* Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (Don Callis on commentary)
* Contract Signing For AEW Dynasty: Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland

