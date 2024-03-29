wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Will Ospreay Added to AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Will Ospreay for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Ospreay is 2-0 against members of the Don Callis Family, with Hobbs being his latest opponent in the faction. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Semifinal: The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends
* Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (Don Callis on commentary)
* Contract Signing For AEW Dynasty: Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland
Wednesday, 4/3@DCUCenter Worcester, MA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, Wednesday 8pm ET/7pm CT
A Battle Of Wills@TrueWillieHobbs vs @WillOspreay
2 Members of @TheDonCallis Family fight 1-on-1:
Hobbs vs Ospreay
A Battle Of Wills on @TBSNetwork
This Wednesday in Worcester! pic.twitter.com/VVGD6H7xP9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 29, 2024
