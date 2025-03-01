Powerhouse Hobbs Wants a Rematch Against Jon Moxley

– During a recent interview with KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about wanting a rematch against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Moxley previously defeated Hobbs in a title bout in January on AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage.

Powerhouse Hobbs said on Moxley (via Fightful), “I definitely want my rematch against Jon Moxley, the current AEW World Champion. I had a title shot against him in his hometown, Cincinnati. Him and his crew got the best of me. So, I want my title shot.”

Hobbs is set for action tonight on AEW Collision. He’ll be teaming with Bandido against The Learning Tree’s Bryan Keith and Big Bill at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. Tonight’s show airs live on AEW Collision on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.