Powerhouse Hobbs Wants To Be The First Black AEW World Champion

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has revealed he wants to be the first black AEW World Champion, telling Wrestling Perspective Podcast (per Fightful), “I just think that next step for me is, I think what’s gonna come up for me is I’m just gonna have to show a whole new, kick-ass, different style. You can tell I’m having fun in the ring and when I got someone in a hold and I’m kicking the shit out of them, so I’m having fun. I don’t know what that next step is gonna be. It’s just gonna happen.”

“The task right now is for Ricky Starks and I to beat the living hell out of Jurassic Express and take those tag titles. That’s the goal right now,” he said. “But eventually, I will be TNT Champion. A personal goal of mine is to be the first African American AEW World Champion. Any title I get, I’m gonna — I know how to fight and I know what it’s like to starve and struggle. Any title I get, it’s gonna be hell for anybody to take that away from me. But I plan on being a big name and being around for a long time. That’s always been my goal, ever since I became a professional wrestler. I want people to remember me.”