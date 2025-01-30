wrestling / News
UPDATED: More On Powerhouse Hobbs Not Being Cleared For AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on Powerhouse Hobbs not being cleared for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that Hobbs not being cleared is legitimate and not a work as he had stitches that were not yet healed. Hobbs was informed that he needed an additional week before he was cleared.
Hobbs was deeply factored into this week’s Dynamite and Collision, the latter of which was taped tonight, and a number of changes were made as a result.
ORIGINAL: Powerhouse Hobbs has revealed that he wasn’t cleared to travel to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show featured a video with Hobbs noting that he was not cleared after his brawl with Big Bill on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.
Hobbs noted that he isn’t done with Bill and that he took Bill to hell, but that it’s just the beginning for them.
