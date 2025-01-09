Powerhouse Hobbs Wins Casino Gauntlet On AEW Dynamite, Earns World Title Shot

Powerhouse Hobbs has an AEW World Championship match after winning the Casino Cauntlet match on this week’s Dynamite. Hobbs won the match on Wednesday night’s show, beating a field that featured Jay White, Hangman Page, Wheeler Yuta, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Roderick Strong, Lance Archer, Kyle O’Reilly, and Jeff Jarrett.

Hobbs will now face Jon Moxley for the World Title on next week’s Maximum Carnage episode of Dynamite.