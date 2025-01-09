wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs Wins Casino Gauntlet On AEW Dynamite, Earns World Title Shot
Powerhouse Hobbs has an AEW World Championship match after winning the Casino Cauntlet match on this week’s Dynamite. Hobbs won the match on Wednesday night’s show, beating a field that featured Jay White, Hangman Page, Wheeler Yuta, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Roderick Strong, Lance Archer, Kyle O’Reilly, and Jeff Jarrett.
Hobbs will now face Jon Moxley for the World Title on next week’s Maximum Carnage episode of Dynamite.
HOBBS WINS RAAAAAH #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tS2I4H1phQ
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) January 9, 2025
.@TrueWillieHobbs punches his ticket to #MaximumCarnage and gets the win in the Casino Gauntlet!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork and @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/QLTynNKVt0
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 9, 2025
