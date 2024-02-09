PowerTown Announces Ultra TNA Wrestling Series 1 Action Figures

PowerTown Wrestling has announced the first action figures in their Ultra TNA Wrestling series lineup. The company announced on Friday that Ultra TNA Wrestling Series 1 will consist of Moose, Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander, and Eddie Edwards. You can check out a preview of the figures as posted by PowerTown below.

The announcement reads:

“The rich history of @ThisIsTNA and PowerTown’s action figure expertise are joining forces to bring you an exciting new line of action figures!

Watch the announcement to learn which TNA superstars are coming to PowerTown!

Shout out to the @MajorWFPod and @Myers_Wrestling !”