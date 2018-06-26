PPG Arena in Pittsburgh Advertising More Extreme Rules Matches (Possible Spoilers)

According to WrestlingInc, the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is currently advertising a match between Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler for the Extreme Rules PPV. The site is also still advertising an Extreme Rules Six-Pack Challenge with Reigns, Lashley, Finn Balor and three other Superstars TBA, while that match was “canceled” on last night’s WWE Raw due to Brock Lesnar’s contract negotiation issues. Here is the updated card for the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules PPV…

* WWE Title Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev

* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team

* WWE IC Title Match: Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (rumored)

* Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (rumored)

* Roman Reigns vs. Lashley (heavily teased last night)