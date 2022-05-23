wrestling / News
PPW Everything Or Nothing Results: Women’s Title On the Line, More
PPW held their Everything Or Nothing show over the weekend with the PPW Women’s Championship on the line and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Tarzan Duran def. Myles Hawkins
* Mike Walker & Zakar Shah def. Brando Lee & Mantis
* Cosmic & Rembrandt def. Nikii Duke & Trevor Kage
* Andy Header & Colt Cabana def. Foxx Vinyer & Timothy Theory (w/Joe Davis)
@ColtCabana at last nights @PPWProWrestling event in Brodheadsville PA pic.twitter.com/gv6AX1ATcB
— TheProWrestlingShow (@JCprowrestle) May 22, 2022
* Brian Kendrick def. VSK
@PPWProWrestling welcomed the incredible @mrbriankendrick last evening 💪 pic.twitter.com/qNhx10StKx
— TheProWrestlingShow (@JCprowrestle) May 22, 2022
* Action Andretti def. Rich Swann
* PPW Tag Team Championship Match: Championship Material def. Jimmy Konway & Leo Sparrow
* Facade def. Chris Bey and Griffin McCoy and Sean Maluta
@DashingChrisBey brought it last night at @PPWProWrestling pic.twitter.com/yUTgUhGL5l
— TheProWrestlingShow (@JCprowrestle) May 22, 2022
* PPW Women’s Championship Match: Tasha Steelz def. Allie Recks, Dani Mo and Gia Scott
* Afa Jr. def. Big Damo and Brian Johnson
The man of @PPWProWrestling is undoubtedly @SamoanStorm 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/CCHAsLz4T2
— TheProWrestlingShow (@JCprowrestle) May 23, 2022
Thanks for making last night incredible, PPW Nation‼️
Full results from the show can be found here: https://t.co/Gnxj7DBsTJ 🔥
We hope to see everyone next at “Never Back Down on 6/11 featuring Bob Orton Jr. and The Godfather! More talent will be announced soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sib3IvJqOA
— PPW Entertainment (@PPWProWrestling) May 22, 2022
