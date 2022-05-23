PPW Everything Or Nothing Results: Women’s Title On the Line, More

PPW held their Everything Or Nothing show over the weekend with the PPW Women’s Championship on the line and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Tarzan Duran def. Myles Hawkins

* Mike Walker & Zakar Shah def. Brando Lee & Mantis

* Cosmic & Rembrandt def. Nikii Duke & Trevor Kage

* Andy Header & Colt Cabana def. Foxx Vinyer & Timothy Theory (w/Joe Davis)

* Brian Kendrick def. VSK

* Action Andretti def. Rich Swann

* PPW Tag Team Championship Match: Championship Material def. Jimmy Konway & Leo Sparrow

* Facade def. Chris Bey and Griffin McCoy and Sean Maluta

* PPW Women’s Championship Match: Tasha Steelz def. Allie Recks, Dani Mo and Gia Scott

* Afa Jr. def. Big Damo and Brian Johnson