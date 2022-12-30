PPW Holiday in Hollywood Results: John Morrison, Alan Angels & More In Action

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling held their Holiday in Hollywood show on Wednesday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:

* Gen Z Championship Match: Wicked Wickett def. Serpentico

* Moshpit Battle Royale: Allan Breeze won, last eliminating Ty Ray

* Yuya Uemura & Richie Coy def. The DKC & Koto Hiro

* Jordan Cruz def. Jack Evans

* Hollywood Classic Gauntlet: Ishmael Vaughn def. Honest John, RJ Santos, Sonico, Hellman Rosecrown, Alan Angels and Sandra Moone. The falls went in the following order:

Honest John def. RJ Santos

Sonico def. Honest John

Hellmann Rosecrown def. Sonico

Alan Angels def. Hellmann Rosecrown

Alan Angels def. Allan Breeze

Alan Angels def. Fuego Del Sol

Sandra Moone def. Alan Angels

Sandra Moone def. Brooke Havok

Ishmael Vaughn def. Sandra Moon

* dotTV Championship Match: Johnny Hollywood def. Kidd Bandit. Jack Evans got involved, which led to Hollywood & Evans forming LA Underground.

Blink and you’ll miss! Catch the main event clash between @TheRealMorrison and the Pandemonium dotTV Champion @kiddbanditpro coming soon to @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/wevKY36J12 — Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling (@ProPandemonium) December 18, 2022