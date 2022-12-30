wrestling / News
PPW Holiday in Hollywood Results: John Morrison, Alan Angels & More In Action
Pandemonium Pro Wrestling held their Holiday in Hollywood show on Wednesday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:
* Gen Z Championship Match: Wicked Wickett def. Serpentico
* Moshpit Battle Royale: Allan Breeze won, last eliminating Ty Ray
* Yuya Uemura & Richie Coy def. The DKC & Koto Hiro
* Jordan Cruz def. Jack Evans
* Hollywood Classic Gauntlet: Ishmael Vaughn def. Honest John, RJ Santos, Sonico, Hellman Rosecrown, Alan Angels and Sandra Moone. The falls went in the following order:
Honest John def. RJ Santos
Sonico def. Honest John
Hellmann Rosecrown def. Sonico
Alan Angels def. Hellmann Rosecrown
Alan Angels def. Allan Breeze
Alan Angels def. Fuego Del Sol
Sandra Moone def. Alan Angels
Sandra Moone def. Brooke Havok
Ishmael Vaughn def. Sandra Moon
* dotTV Championship Match: Johnny Hollywood def. Kidd Bandit. Jack Evans got involved, which led to Hollywood & Evans forming LA Underground.
Blink and you’ll miss!
Catch the main event clash between @TheRealMorrison and the Pandemonium dotTV Champion @kiddbanditpro coming soon to @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/wevKY36J12
— Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling (@ProPandemonium) December 18, 2022
Say hi to Sammy for me buddy pic.twitter.com/1cwLlaRtIO
— Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) December 17, 2022
