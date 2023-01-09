wrestling / News
PPW New Year’s Beatings 2023 Results: Cruiserweight Title Match Main Events, More
January 8, 2023 | Posted by
PPW’s New Year’s Beatings show took place on Saturday night, featuring a Cruiserweight Championship match and more. You can see full results from the event, which took place in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, below courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* PPW Cruiserweight Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: The Rogue def. Cam Hanson and Dewey Robson and Tyler Knox
* Bryn Watts def. Sydney Steele via DQ
* PPW Heavyweight Championship Match: Kyle Sebastian (c) def. Alex Nakache
* Michael May def. Bradley Graham
* Vance Nevada def. Joshua Kirby by DQ
* PPW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Deven Devlin (c) def. Travis Copeland
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Some Unhappy With McMahon’s Return
- Tony Schiavone on the Mistake of Running Sting vs. Hogan Again the Night After WCW Starrcade 1997
- Kenny Omega Looking to Defend IWGP US Title In NJPW and AEW, Names Possible Opponents
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’