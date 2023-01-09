PPW New Year’s Beatings 2023 Results: Cruiserweight Title Match Main Events, More

PPW’s New Year’s Beatings show took place on Saturday night, featuring a Cruiserweight Championship match and more. You can see full results from the event, which took place in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, below courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* PPW Cruiserweight Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: The Rogue def. Cam Hanson and Dewey Robson and Tyler Knox

* Bryn Watts def. Sydney Steele via DQ

* PPW Heavyweight Championship Match: Kyle Sebastian (c) def. Alex Nakache

* Michael May def. Bradley Graham

* Vance Nevada def. Joshua Kirby by DQ

* PPW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Deven Devlin (c) def. Travis Copeland