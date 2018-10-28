wrestling / News
Pre-Evolution Hype Tweets: Triple H, Natalya, and Paige Share Photos, Red Carpet Arrivals, and Early Entrance Set Photo
– Triple H, Paige, and Natalya shared some behind-the-scenes photos from tonight’s Evolution event set for later on the WWE Network. You can check out those photos posted on Twitter below.
Almost time… #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/FLjFwOcEiu
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 28, 2018
In 2008 @McCoolMichelleL and I competed for the first ever Divas Championship Match at the Nassau Coliseum. Today we are back for #WWEEvolution. Full circle. 💙🤼♀️ #womenswrestlingrocks pic.twitter.com/rlvFoe9GTA
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 28, 2018
– WWE shared photos of Superstar red carpet arrivals for tonight’s event. They include the likes of Triple H, Ric Flair, Finn Balor, and many more. You can check those out below.
.@StephMcMahon on the #WWEEvolution red carpet pic.twitter.com/GleWCO9Ghe
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 28, 2018
.@NiaJaxWWE @WWEEmberMoon & Atta Johnson on the #WWEEvolution red carpet @TheRock pic.twitter.com/yXsUAx4Uns
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 28, 2018
.@trishstratuscom stratusfying the #WWEEvolution red carpet pic.twitter.com/YURysqXt2g
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 28, 2018
.@TripleH hits the #WWEEvolution red carpet pic.twitter.com/JkRTFjG9fB
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 28, 2018
.@MaryseMizanin & #MonroeSky hit the #WWEEvolution red carpet pic.twitter.com/4SoOwEv23g
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 28, 2018
.@NXTUK Women’s Champion @RheaRipley_WWE w/ @catherinekelley on the #WWEEvolution red carpet pic.twitter.com/QfgOdR9e55
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 28, 2018
#WWEEvolution red carpet kicks of with @RheaRipley_WWE & @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/UnN58BF9MP
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 28, 2018
#WOOOO custom made for the #WWEEvolution red carpet @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/fXVbdMJwor
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 28, 2018
#WWEEvolution red carpet @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/fbUGUwCy6n
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 28, 2018
– PWInsider’s Mike Johnson revealed an early set photo for the entrance stage for the event. You can check that out below.
First look at #WWEEvolution stage. pic.twitter.com/baHZoYOtW6
— Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) October 28, 2018