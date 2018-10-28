Pre-Evolution Hype Tweets: Triple H, Natalya, and Paige Share Photos, Red Carpet Arrivals, and Early Entrance Set Photo

– Triple H, Paige, and Natalya shared some behind-the-scenes photos from tonight’s Evolution event set for later on the WWE Network. You can check out those photos posted on Twitter below.

In 2008 @McCoolMichelleL and I competed for the first ever Divas Championship Match at the Nassau Coliseum. Today we are back for #WWEEvolution. Full circle. 💙🤼‍♀️ #womenswrestlingrocks pic.twitter.com/rlvFoe9GTA — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 28, 2018

– WWE shared photos of Superstar red carpet arrivals for tonight’s event. They include the likes of Triple H, Ric Flair, Finn Balor, and many more. You can check those out below.

– PWInsider’s Mike Johnson revealed an early set photo for the entrance stage for the event. You can check that out below.