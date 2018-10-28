Quantcast

 

Pre-Evolution Hype Tweets: Triple H, Natalya, and Paige Share Photos, Red Carpet Arrivals, and Early Entrance Set Photo

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Evolution

– Triple H, Paige, and Natalya shared some behind-the-scenes photos from tonight’s Evolution event set for later on the WWE Network. You can check out those photos posted on Twitter below.

– WWE shared photos of Superstar red carpet arrivals for tonight’s event. They include the likes of Triple H, Ric Flair, Finn Balor, and many more. You can check those out below.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson revealed an early set photo for the entrance stage for the event. You can check that out below.

Triple H, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

