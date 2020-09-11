wrestling / News
Pre-Order Bundle Announced For Next Month’s The Collective
The Collective is finally taking place next month, and a pre-order bundle has been announced for the full event. The three-day event has announced that it is now available for pre-order at Fite TV. You can see the full announcement below:
The Collective 2020 is up for pre order on Fite TV
Buying this bundle you can watch all:
9th October shows:
Jimmy Lloyds’ D-Generation F – 12:00 PM ET
Swing Of The Axe – 4:00 PM ET
AIW Thunder In Indianapolis – 8 PM ET
GCW For The Culture – 11:59 PM ET
10th October shows:
GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch – 11:00am ET
Glory Pro – Are Ya Wrestling, Son? – 3:00 PM ET
GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 – 7:00 PM ET
I Don’t Think We’re in Chicago Anymore – 11:59 PM ET
11th October shows:
Black Level – Threat Level Noon – 12:00 PM ET
Shimmer – 4:00 PM ET
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2020 – 7:00 PM ET
Paradigm: Trapsoul – 11:59 PM ET
