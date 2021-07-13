Pre-Sale For AEW’s New York City Debut Reportedly Set For Tomorrow

The pre-sale for AEW’s New York City debut in September is reportedly set to start tomorrow. PWInsider reports that the company’s Dynamite Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd will begin its pre-sale tomorrow on Ticketmaster ahead of Friday’s on-sale date for the general public.

The pre-sale will start at 10 AM ET and run through 10 PM ET. There are different ticket allotments for the online pre-sale tomorrow and the official on sale date, which means tickets will be released Friday if the pre-sale sells out.

Ticket prices are as follows (not including Ticketmaster fees):

* $250 (includes the floor and court, and includes a take-home commemorative AEW Dynamite Grand Slam chair)

* $100

* $80

* $60

* $40

* $25

The online pre-sale will take place here using the pre-sale code AEW718.