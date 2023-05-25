wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code For AEW Collision’s Premiere
May 24, 2023 | Posted by
AEW Collision premieres on June 17th, and the pre-sale code is online. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 PM local time using the code CBPWT3. The pre-sale lasts until 10 PM local time and will be available here
The general public sale begins Friday.
