wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code For AEW’s First House Rules Show
February 1, 2023 | Posted by
The pre-sale has begun for AEW’s first House Rules live event, and the code is online. As noted earlier, AEW announced the launch of their live event series that kicks off in Troy, Ohio on March 18th.
According to PWInsider, the pre-sale is ongoing here and the pre-sale code is AEWTROY.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Pitched Stories As RAW GM, Why Bret Hart Vs. Hulk Hogan Didn’t Happen In WCW
- Update On Plans For Dark Side of The Ring Season Four Subjects
- Backstage Update on Plans for Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39