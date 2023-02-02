wrestling / News

Pre-Sale Code For AEW’s First House Rules Show

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW House Rules Ohio 3-18-23 Image Credit: AEW

The pre-sale has begun for AEW’s first House Rules live event, and the code is online. As noted earlier, AEW announced the launch of their live event series that kicks off in Troy, Ohio on March 18th.

According to PWInsider, the pre-sale is ongoing here and the pre-sale code is AEWTROY.

