Various News: Pre-Sale Code For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, Rock Named As A100 Legend

– The online pre-sale code for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the code for the pre-sale, which kicks off Thursday at 10 AM CT, is nrtodr22.

The pre-sale will be available here for the show, which takes place on June 26th in Chicago.

– Gold House has revealed the 2022 A100 List, and The Rock is named as a legend on the list. The annual list honors the 100 Asian and Pacific Islanders who have most impacted American culture and society in the last year.

As Deadline reports, Rock and Mindy Kaling are this year’s legends with Gemma Chan (Eternals) and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars) named among A100 Hall of Fame Inductees

The list’s notable honorees will be celebrated at the -person Gold Gala on May 21st in Los Angeles.