Pre-Sale Code Announced For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden has announced the pre-sale code for tickets to WWE Smackdown on September 10 at the New York City venue. The pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 AM ET with the code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 AM ET. Those advertised include Roman Reigns, Edge, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Big E, Kevin Owens and others.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns with your favorite WWE Superstars including @WWERomanReigns, @EdgeRatedR, @BiancaBelairWWE, @SashaBanksWWE, @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35, @itsBayleyWWE, @WWERollins, @WWEBigE, @FightOwensFight & more* to MSG on Fri, Sept 10! pic.twitter.com/Ljh7J76F5I
— MSG (@TheGarden) July 7, 2021
Get presale tickets starting tomorrow, July 8 at 10am with code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Fri, July 9 at 10am. More info: https://t.co/uAJ72J10gk
— MSG (@TheGarden) July 7, 2021
