Pre-Sale Code Announced For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden

July 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden has announced the pre-sale code for tickets to WWE Smackdown on September 10 at the New York City venue. The pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 AM ET with the code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 AM ET. Those advertised include Roman Reigns, Edge, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Big E, Kevin Owens and others.

