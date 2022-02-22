wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code For April 27th AEW Taping in Philadelphia
February 21, 2022 | Posted by
AEW is back in Philadelphia in late April, and the pre-sale code for tickets has been revealed. The pre-sale for the taping begins tomorrow at 10 AM, and the core (per PWInsider) is AEWBROTHER.
The general ticket sale starts Friday, with the pre-sale available here.
