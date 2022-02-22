wrestling / News

Pre-Sale Code For April 27th AEW Taping in Philadelphia

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW is back in Philadelphia in late April, and the pre-sale code for tickets has been revealed. The pre-sale for the taping begins tomorrow at 10 AM, and the core (per PWInsider) is AEWBROTHER.

The general ticket sale starts Friday, with the pre-sale available here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading