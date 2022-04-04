Pre-Sale Code For Upcoming AEW Return To Kansas City Area

As previously reported, AEW will return to the Cable Dahmer Arena in the Kansas City area (Independence, MO) in June 8 for Dynamite and Rampage. This will be the first time Rampage is in the market.

There will be a pre-sale on Thursday at 11 AM ET with the code AEWINM. It runs until 11 PM ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning.