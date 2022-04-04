wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code For Upcoming AEW Return To Kansas City Area
April 4, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, AEW will return to the Cable Dahmer Arena in the Kansas City area (Independence, MO) in June 8 for Dynamite and Rampage. This will be the first time Rampage is in the market.
There will be a pre-sale on Thursday at 11 AM ET with the code AEWINM. It runs until 11 PM ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley, Bully Ray & More React to Pat McAfee, Mr. McMahon & Steve Austin Segment At WrestleMania 38
- Ronda Rousey Denies Rumors That She Was Angry Over Not Headlining WrestleMania 38
- CM Punk Responds To Kevin Owens Getting Match Against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38
- Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38