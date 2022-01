AEW is headed to San Antonio, Texas in March for a Dynamite and Rampage taping, and the pre-sale code is online. PWInsider reports that the online pre-sale starts at January 27th at 11 AM ET at Ticketmaster. The pre-sale will run into 11 PM ET with the code AEW210

The show takes place on March 16th and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 11 AM ET.