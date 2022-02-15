wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code Released For AEW’s New York Taping in May
February 14, 2022 | Posted by
AEW is returning to Long Island, New York in May, and the pre-sale code is online. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for the May 11th Dynamite and Rampage taping is BELMONT.
The pre-sale is here and starts Wednesday at 10 AM ET.
