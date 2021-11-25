wrestling / News

Pre-Sale Code Revealed For AEW Battle of the Belts

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts

The pre-sale code is available for the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts special. As noted tonight, the show was announced on Dynamite to be taking place on January 8th from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The online pre-sale kicks off on Friday at 10 AM ET per PWInsider using the code AEWBELTS at Ticketmaster.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday at 10 AM ET.

