wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code Revealed For AEW Full Gear In Minneapolis
September 29, 2021
As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW Full Gear will happen on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. An online pre-sale is happening tomorrow from 10 AM ET until 10 PM ET, with the code AEWTAR. You can get yours here. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.
