Pre-Sale Code Revealed For AEW Full Gear In Minneapolis

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW Full Gear will happen on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. An online pre-sale is happening tomorrow from 10 AM ET until 10 PM ET, with the code AEWTAR. You can get yours here. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

