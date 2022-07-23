wrestling / News

Pre-Sale Code Revealed For WWE Survivor Series

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series 2020 Kickoff

WWE is holding Survivor Series in Boston this November, and the pre-sale code is online. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for the PPV is WWEBOSTON with the pre-sale currently ongoing at Ticketmaster.

Survivor Series takes place on November 26th at TD Garden in the city, and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.

