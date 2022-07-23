wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code Revealed For WWE Survivor Series
July 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE is holding Survivor Series in Boston this November, and the pre-sale code is online. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for the PPV is WWEBOSTON with the pre-sale currently ongoing at Ticketmaster.
Survivor Series takes place on November 26th at TD Garden in the city, and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Details On WWE’s ‘All Hands on Deck’ Meeting About Vince McMahon Retirement
- Details On Triple H’s Return To Talent Relations Role, Reaction Backstage, More
- Details On Why Nick Aldis Was Removed From NWA 74 World Title Match
- Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo