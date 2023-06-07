wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code For ROH Death Before Dishonor
June 7, 2023
ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place next month, and the pre-sale code is online. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale kicks off on Thursday at 10 AM ET with the pre-sale code NJ2X7S.
Tickets go on general public sale on Friday in the morning. The show takes place in Trenton, New Jersey at the Cure Insurance Arena.
