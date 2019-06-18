wrestling / News
WWE News: Pre-Sale Code For Smackdown’s FOX Debut, Daniel Bryan & Bellas Play Carpool Karaoke
June 18, 2019
– The pre-sale code for the first Smackdown show on FOX is now available. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for the October 4th show in Los Angeles is WWEFOX.
– Brie Bella posted to Instagram noting that Nikki joined her and Daniel Bryan to film an episode of Carpool Karaoke for Apple TV:
