Pre-Sale Code For WWE’s Next Madison Square Garden Show

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Madison Square Garden March 2025 Image Credit; Madison Square Garden

WWE returns to Madison Square Garden for a Raw taping in march, and the pre-sale code is online. WWE announced the March 10th taping at last night’s live event in the venue, and the online pre-sale starts on January 8th with a January 10th general public sale.

As you can see below via the MSG Twitter account, the pre-sale code is SOCIAL.

