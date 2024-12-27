wrestling / News
Pre-Sale Code For WWE’s Next Madison Square Garden Show
WWE returns to Madison Square Garden for a Raw taping in march, and the pre-sale code is online. WWE announced the March 10th taping at last night’s live event in the venue, and the online pre-sale starts on January 8th with a January 10th general public sale.
As you can see below via the MSG Twitter account, the pre-sale code is SOCIAL.
JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time in three years, WWE returns to The Garden with Monday Night RAW on Mar 10! Access venue presale tickets starting Wed, Jan 8 at 10am with code SOCIAL.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Jan 10 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/eKYVZvJkY2
— MSG (@TheGarden) December 27, 2024
