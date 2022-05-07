wrestling / News
WWE News: Pre-Sale Code For July Raw in Madison Square Garden, Peacock Hypes WrestleMania Backlash
– The pre-sale code for July’s Raw in Madison Square Garden has been announced. You can see the announcement as made by the venue below for the July 25th show, which will be a live Raw taping:
“JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Monday Night RAW returns to The Garden for the first time in nearly 3 years on Jul 25 with special guests @BeckyLynchWWE, @WWERollins, @BiancaBelairWWE, @CodyRhodes and more! Access presale tickets starting next Wed, May 11 at 10am with code SOCIAL”
— MSG (@TheGarden) May 6, 2022
– Peacock issued a press release promoting this weekend’s WrestleMania Backlash. You can see the full press release below:
WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH STREAMS LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS WEEKEND
Following the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, WrestleMania Backlash streams live only on Peacock Sunday, May 8.
This year’s event features several highly-anticipated WrestleMania rematches including Charlotte Flair v. Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.
Additional matches include Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) v. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos), WrestleMania rematches Cody Rhodes v. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, AJ Styles v. Edge, Bobby Lashley v. Omos, and more.
The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7PM ET, with the main event beginning at 8PM ET on Sunday, only on Peacock.
In addition to live events, Peacock Premium subscribers can stream thousands of hours of on-demand programming from WWE including original series, groundbreaking documentaries, and fan favorite shows from the WWE archives. Plus, Peacock Original WWE Evil from Executive Producer John Cena, which dives into the minds of some of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, is streaming now.