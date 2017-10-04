WWE News: Pre-Sale Code For WWE’s Return to MSG in December, Listen to Baron Corbin’s New Theme Music

– The pre-sale code for the December 26th WWE return to Madison Square Garden on Ticketmaster.com is MSGWWE. Advertised so far is Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and WWE Tag Team champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro & Sheamus. Also appearing are John Cena, Samoa Joe, Miz, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Bayley and more. [Credit: PWInsider.com]

-WWE Music has released Baron Corbin’s new “I Bring The Darkness (End of Days)” theme song, which you can listen to below…