Various News: Pre-Sale Codes For AEW Dynamite In August, ODB Hypes New Book
– AEW is heading to North Carolina and Virgina in August for AEW Dynamite, and the pre-sale codes are online. AEW has online pre-sales going for the August 7th Dynamite taping in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and the August 14th Dynamite taping in Norfolk, Virgina. The codes are GEN2AEW, per PWInsider.
– ODB took to social media to promote her new book, Jessie Kresa Is ODB One Dirty Bitch. The TNA alumna posted to her Twitter account, writing:
I don’t have no Big Corporate Company supporting me ,no PR team. No fancy book tour
I do have One Helluva Journey that I decided to share with you all. Now I’m the first ever TNA Wrestling Knockout to tell her story….. I hope all my Big Fans out there read my book. #ODB pic.twitter.com/0tOjj3DrEE
— Jessie ODB Kresa (@theodbbam) June 19, 2024
