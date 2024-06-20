Various News: Pre-Sale Codes For AEW Dynamite In August, ODB Hypes New Book

– AEW is heading to North Carolina and Virgina in August for AEW Dynamite, and the pre-sale codes are online. AEW has online pre-sales going for the August 7th Dynamite taping in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and the August 14th Dynamite taping in Norfolk, Virgina. The codes are GEN2AEW, per PWInsider.

– ODB took to social media to promote her new book, Jessie Kresa Is ODB One Dirty Bitch. The TNA alumna posted to her Twitter account, writing:

“I don’t have no Big Corporate Company supporting me ,no PR team. No fancy book tour I do have One Helluva Journey that I decided to share with you all. Now I’m the first ever TNA Wrestling Knockout to tell her story….. I hope all my Big Fans out there read my book. #ODB”